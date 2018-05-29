There are many things you can do at Chestnut Mountain in the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALENA, Illinois- You don't often think of Chestnut Mountain in May, but the resort's Steven Knockel is still needed during this time because there are a variety of things to do.

One of those things is the Segway, a motorized two wheel vehicle that takes you off the street and onto the resort's pretty trails. Wednesday, May 23, Knockel taught us how to ride the Segway. He also showed us one of the best vantage points at the resort.

"North Point opens up to a nice big area," Knockel said. "We get some nice weddings out here. Across the [Mississippi] river, you can see Iowa, and then up river, you can see Wisconsin."

You can also see the river from the Soaring Eagle Zipline.

"The tower itself is 130 feet," General Manager Mike Murphy told us Thursday, May 24. "As it sits atop the river,you get a view of the river about 600 feet in the air."

Soaring Eagle goes about 20 miles an hour for about a minute, and then it slams you back onto the lift when you're done. Murphy says the zip line plus the Alpine Slide give people a reason to still come here in the summer.

Chestnut Mountain opens up again Saturday, June 2. It's open that day from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Weekdays after June 2, the resort is open until 8:15 p.m.

