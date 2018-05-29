× TBK Bank Sports Complex gets a “High 5” for addition in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF –

High 5 Lanes and Games – the next phase of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf – is now open for business.

This modern midway is like a blast from the past.

“We just can’t wait to open to the community,” said Marketing Director Kira Brabeck, hours before the Grand Opening on Tuesday, May 29.

It’s open seven days a week: 9 a.m. until midnight, Sunday through Thursday – and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

High 5 is flying into the future. There are bright lights and big games at the BettPlex, 4850 BettPlex Drive in Bettendorf.

The idea is to give families, teams and groups something to do before and after games.

“We hope to create an experience that’s just top-notch,” Brabeck continued.

Inside High 5 Lanes and Games, bowling is the centerpiece sport. But this isn’t your parents’ bowling alley.

“There are choices for kids to adults to senior citizens,” said Operations Director Alan Schopper. “You have something to do for every age group now.”

The Texas-based company knows how to reach an audience. Games like laser tag feature a pirate theme and an elaborate setting.

“We want them to come in with a smile, excitement,” Brabeck said. “The kids are going to go nuts over the games.”

Families might try the Escape Room. It’s an hour-long challenge to flee a pyramid and emerge from the ocean.

“What they created is unlike anything that we’ve seen,” said Brabeck.

The third phase of the BettPlex opens in just two weeks. It’s a remarkable complex that features indoor basketball and soccer.

“It’s mind-blowing to think literally a year ago we were standing in the middle of a corn field,” Schopper said. “Now, tonight, we’re opening up this fantastic 65,000 square-foot family entertainment center.”