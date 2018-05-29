× Pirates invade Vander Veer Lagoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A fleet of tiny pirate ships has taken over Vander Veer Botanical Park for the summer.

One of six ships was placed on Vander Veer Lagoon Tuesday morning. It’s part of the park’s summer theme: Pirates at Vander Veer.

“People can go see the different ships… They should take a brochure. Those are located outside the conservatory, and that will lead them through the treasures across the park,” said Natasha Sottos, executive director of The Friends of Vander Veer.

Davenport Parks and Recreation staff member Mike Brown built the fleet by hand. He said it took a few weeks to get them all ready for their maiden voyage.

Brown has helped out with other projects before, building giant rocking chairs for the park as well.

Sottos said she hopes the program brings more people out to enjoy the park.