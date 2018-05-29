× One dead after fiery roll-over crash in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY – One person is dead after a crash on I-80 Westbound near the Burlington Northern Railroad overpass in Rock Island County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on May 29.

Police say the car was headed west on I-80 near mile marker 4.5, just east of the overpass for the Burlington Northern Railroad when the 2002 Nissan Pathfinder left the road, traveled through the center median, and over and down the embankment for the railroad tracks. The vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody other than the driver was involved in the crash.

There are no further details at this time, and police are continuing an investigation.