Many return to work and school in extreme heat

Get ready for another day with significant heat. Temperatures will rise to 90 degrees around noon today with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will once again near the 100 degree mark.

What will be different today is the presence of more afternoon clouds. Yesterday, we made it to 99 degrees. A few more clouds will make it about 95 degrees this afternoon. If clouds remain thin, there's a chance we could be as hot as yesterday. And there will be a few isolated storms, but the coverage will only be around 20%.



Thunderstorms will increase after midnight tonight as an area of low pressure moves in from Tennessee. Yes, it's an unusual track for low pressure but this one is what was once Tropical Storm Alberto. With its origins in the tropics, we will have a decent chance for some tropical downpours on Wednesday. However, there's a chance that will really be focused to the east of the Quad City area.

We're back into the 90s on Thursday before the significant heat breaks down Friday and into the weekend. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, but nothing to wash out our weekend plans.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen