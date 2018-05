× IL 5 road closing in East Moline next week

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — IL 5 in East Moline between Morton Dr. and Barstow Rd. will be closed to all traffic from Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

There will be a detour using Morton Dr. and 40th St.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their crossing in the area.

Please slow down and be conscious of work zones.