Fareway: Asian Quinoa Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Asian Quinoa Salad

We’ve entered picnic season and this is a recipe that can be made ahead of time, can be used as a main or side, and is a great alternative to mayo based salads.

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the salad:

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup frozen shelled and cooked edamame, thawed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup shredded carrots

For the dressing:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

¼ tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over salad. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 147 calories; 5.2 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 456.5 mg sodium; 19.9 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 6 g protein.