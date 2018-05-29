× Drenching thunderstorms possible from Alberto in the forecast

The high cloudiness from the slow northbound advancement of what was Alberto has kept the heat from being too toasty out there today. A bit more moisture we’re feeling, which does bring the possibility of isolated slow moving storms into the forecast this afternoon and into this evening.

Tropical moisture will become more evident well after midnight from which will likely result in a better coverage of showers and a few drenching thunderstorms well after midnight into Wednesday. Right now, the better coverage appears to be along the river and points east into Illinois.

We’ll be back around 90 on Thursday before the steering winds out of the northwest push the high heat out of here on Friday and into the weekend. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, but nothing to wash out our weekend plans.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here