Curious why those Memorial Day storms moved in from the east? Here’s the scoop!

If you were hit with a shower or storm on Memorial Day, you may have noticed something a bit unusual! Normally we see showers and storms move in from the west. This is caused by fast moving westerly winds in the upper atmosphere. However, we had showers and storms pass through from the north and east this past Monday. So what gives? It’s all thanks to what meteorologists refer to as an “outflow boundary”.

Early Monday morning, there was a large cluster of showers and thunderstorms to our north in Wisconsin. As they moved farther south, they were quickly decaying. While the storms were in their dying phase, rain-cooled air was rushing out ahead storms. The cooler air crashed into the Earth’s surface, and started to spread out from the remains of the storms. This cooler air spreading out creates what we call an outflow boundary. It acts like a mini cold front, and it is a boundary between cool, dense air and warmer air.

As this outflow boundary moved closer to the Quad Cites, the air ahead of it became warmer and more unstable. This warm and humid air right along the outflow boundary converged with the cooler air. The converging air was forced to rise, showers and storms developed as a result. The outflow boundary continued to push farther south and west, which is why those showers and storms moved in from the north and east.

Because we were under a ridge of high pressure, the winds in the upper atmosphere were relatively weak and weren’t steering the storms. Even though the outflow boundary helped move the storms eastward, the storms were slow moving and short lived. Without the fast moving winds aloft, these storms basically collapsed on themselves. The loss of daytime heating by the end of the day also helped prevent more storms from developing. You can check out the evolution of these storms from start to finish right here!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham