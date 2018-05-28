× Veterans groups pay tribute to Spanish-American War soldiers

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– Members and supporters of the Rock Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1303, American Legion Post 200 and VFW Post 1303 Auxiliary gathered in Chippiannock Cemetery Monday, May 28 to remember those who served in the Spanish War.

“I have been doing this now since 1986,” said Paul Hymes, commander of VFW Post 1303. “We still pay our honors and our debts that we owe these troops who are buried here.”

The fallen service members were honored on Memorial Day with an honors salute, the playing of taps and with the laying of a Buddy poppy memorial wreath.

Hymes said many people don’t even know about the cemetery off 12th Street in Rock Island or about the heroes buried there.

“It’s necessary that we don’t forget our roots, where we came from, and how we all got here,” Hymes said. “Yes, it’s a big barbecue day. But we’re still paying our honors. I wish more people would do so.”

The veterans groups also paid tribute to those who have served at the Rock Island County Memorial Monument Monday afternoon in front of the Rock Island Courthouse.