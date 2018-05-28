× The heat and humidity will be back on Tuesday

Memorial Day brought us another round of record breaking heat, and a few storms! While any rain will be gone after the sunset, it still will be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Brace yourself for another hot and humid afternoon on Tuesday! Highs will easily reach the mid 90s with more sunshine on the way. Unfortunately, the humidity will cause it to feel more like the upper 90s. Because of the heat and humidity, a couple of isolated showers and storms are possible.

Scattered showers and storms are still on track by Wednesday, and this will help keep our temperatures in the mid 80s that afternoon.

The sunshine will be back again on Thursday with highs near 90. A small break from the heat will arrive on Friday as highs dip back into the upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham