Rockridge rolls to Super Sectional win

Posted 6:48 pm, May 28, 2018, by

Rockridge uses a trio of home runs to races past St. Bede 10-0 in 6 innings.  The Rockets reached the mercy rule in the 6th thanks to a solo home run from Grace Preston.  The senior also fired a no-hitter for the Rockets.  Rockridge will now battle Pinckneyville in 2A semifinal action on Friday afternoon at 3pm.