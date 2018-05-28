Rockridge uses a trio of home runs to races past St. Bede 10-0 in 6 innings. The Rockets reached the mercy rule in the 6th thanks to a solo home run from Grace Preston. The senior also fired a no-hitter for the Rockets. Rockridge will now battle Pinckneyville in 2A semifinal action on Friday afternoon at 3pm.
Rockridge rolls to Super Sectional win
