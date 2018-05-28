Record-breaking heat coming again today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dangerous levels of heat are planned for Memorial Day. Sunday's high temperature of 97 degrees shattered a record high of 94, set in 2012. Today will be more of the same. Look for highs around 97 degrees with peak heat index values around 105. Today's record high is 95 degrees, set in 2006.

This could also become the hottest Memorial Day ever recorded in the Quad Cities. The worst heat occurred on Memorial Day 1934, some five years before the start of World War II.

We had one or two thunderstorms on the radar Sunday afternoon and that same potential is possible with the heat and humidity this afternoon. Your chance of rain is still only around 10-20%.

Tonight will be very warm and humid with lows around 70.

We have another extremely hot day coming on Tuesday with projected highs around 95. Again, an isolated storm will be possible.

The week's best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves north from the Gulf of Mexico. While we will have scattered storms, the better chance will be in the I-39 corridor, points east.

There will be a break in the intense heat for the remainder of the week, but it will still be about 5-10 degrees above normal. There are some signs of a new heat wave for next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen