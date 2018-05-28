Criterium race comes to an end in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport, Iowa-- The 53rd Criterium race finishes up today.

The race started on Friday and Saturday in Burlington. Sunday the race moved to Muscatine and finally the last stop for racers is the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport.

Over three hundred riders participated this year, ranging from thirteen-year-olds to almost sixty-year-olds.

Riders bike up hills and take fast turns as they fight for the finish.

Seventeen-year-old Summer Gilbert raced at 10:35 with the women's group.

"I really like it. I think the courses are pretty unique especially the snake. My first year I hated it but I'm feeling better this year so I'm pretty excited to see how today goes," said Gilbert. This is her second time racing in the criterium.

People come from all over the world to participate in the four day event. The diverse courses keeps bringing racers and their large fan bases coming back every year.

This year the race was even streamed online and inside the Village Theatre for people who weren't able to brave the over ninety degree temperatures.

Over 10,000 in cash prizes and gifts were offered for winners of each division.