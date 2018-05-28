Beyond the Baseline annual Faith Walk tackles Quad City gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Dozens of teens and volunteers from Beyond the Baseline, youth organization participated in its 3rd annual Faith Walk Monday, May 28.

The Memorial Day walk aimed to honor those who lost their lives to violent crime in the Quad Cities and to address the spike in juvenile gun violence.

“We all feel it, we all know what’s going on and this is part of the solution part of fixing it…This is no symbolism, this is us taking action. We’re out here cleaning up the streets, beautifying our neighborhoods,” says Beyond the Baseline founder Gary Thrapp.

The group walked from Beyond the Baseline’s headquarters in Davenport to Hilltop Park, about a mile and a half journey through 90-degree heat.

“If we can’t deal with the heat to show these kids that they are important than they are not going to believe it,” says volunteer Nicki McGinnis.

Hilltop Park is only a few steps away from where a 16-year-old boy was shot and later died on 13th and Harrison Street.

“It makes me feel bad that people are deciding to do stuff like this, that’s not even right…I have to live here,” says 14-year-old Phearless Carethers.