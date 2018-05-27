The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Soccer, QC Criterium, FCA Julian Vandervelde

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Bettendorf Soccer Team who is making their second straight trip to the State Tournament. The Bulldogs open play against Iowa City High. A Memorial Day Tradition in the Quad Cities is the QC Criterium. This will be the 53rd straight Criterium and the 5th year the races have held in the Village of East Davenport. FCA story of the weekfeatures Julian Vandervelde as his return to professional football.

