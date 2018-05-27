× Record highs are possible again for Memorial Day

We’ve had record breaking heat this afternoon! That muggy, warm air isn’t going anywhere tonight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s, and we’ll keep the sky mostly clear.

Another day of record breaking highs is likely for Memorial Day. Highs will easily rebound into the mid 90s, which may break the current record of 95 for May 28th. On top of that, the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to near 100 during the day. Many of us will remain dry and sunny, but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to drink plenty of water and wear loose, light colored clothing.

We’ll drop just a hair on Tuesday into the low 90s, and a few more showers and storms are possible. However, a much better chance of showers and storms is in store for Wednesday. With a better chance of rain and cloud cover, highs will fall back into the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham