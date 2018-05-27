× Police investigating animal abuse case at Macomb Pet Land

MACOMB, Illinois– On May 26, 2018, the Macomb Police Department responded to the Macomb Petland and started an animal abuse investigation.

MPD has identified the owner and other people involved in the case, and they do not need anymore tips at this time.

Residents from Macomb tell News 8 the pet store was abandoned for a month, and all the animals inside were left with no food or water or any care.

The Macomb Police Department is working with the McDonough County Animal Shelter, DNR, Department of Agriculture, and local Veterinarians to help with the investigation as well as provide care for the remaining animals.

Police want to remind people it is important to remember that people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MPD will conduct a full and complete investigation into this matter. They say they will also fully investigate instances of threats of harm to potential suspects.