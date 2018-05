Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois--The man accused of killing a Galesburg mother is now in custody.

Police say Jonathan Kelly was arrested on Sunday May 27, 2018 around 8:24 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by the U.S Marshalls Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force.

Kelly was wanted for three counts of murder in the shooting death of Jenni McGruder in Galesburg on April 1, 2018.