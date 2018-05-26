× Record breaking highs are possible this weekend

So far, it has been a toasty weekend! This muggy air will be sticking around tonight, and temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s. The sky will remain quiet and clear.

Another big warm up is in store for Sunday and Memorial Day. Actual temperatures will climb into the mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s. We could set or break record highs for both days. The record high for May 27 is 94, and the record high for May 28 is 95. There won’t be much of a chance to escape the heat with lots of sunshine and only a slight breeze.

While there is the chance for an isolated storm or two on Tuesday, highs will remain in the low 90s. A better chance at scattered showers and storms arrives on Wednesday and temperatures will cool off into the mid 80s. We’ll keep a small chance for a shower or storm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham