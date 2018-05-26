× Morrison woman killed in rollover car accident

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois– One woman is dead after a one vehicle rollover accident in Whiteside County, Illinois.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says they responded to an accident in the area of Mason and Henry roads just after 5 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018. They say 24-year-old Adariana Willis from Morrison was driving west bound on Mason road in a Toyota 4Runner when she left the roadway and over-corrected causing the car to rollover.

Willis was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies with Whiteside County were assisted by the Illinois State Police.