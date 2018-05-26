× Hot, hot, hot! The heat is on this Memorial Day Weekend

Mother Nature is bringing on the heat this Memorial Day Weekend! Highs will easily reach the low 90s today, and the humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, most will see plenty of sunshine.

The sky will remain clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Take it easy on Sunday and Memorial Day as highs rebound into the low to mid 90s. It’s imperative to drink plenty of water and wear loose, light colored clothing with the heat index in the upper 90s. The sunshine will stick around.

We’ll drop a few degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday, and a better chance at rain arrives during the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham