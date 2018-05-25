× Suspect in custody after shots reportedly fired at a middle school in Indiana

(CNN) — Shots have been reported at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, a receptionist for the school district told CNN Friday.

A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from the Noblesville Fire Department.

One person is injured, receptionist Jackie Chatteron said. It’s not clear if the person was wounded by gunfire.

The school, Noblesville West Middle School, is on lockdown, Chatterton said.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Developing story – more to come