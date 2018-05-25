Pools open in time for long weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois— Area pools have been planning for a busy holiday weekend.

Temperatures continue to climb upwards, and pools are opening just in time.

Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center in Rock Island opens Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m. It’ll be open on Memorial Day from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

As the summer weather sets in, Whitewater Junction staff says to be extra careful outside.

“Make sure you drink plenty of water either way,” pool manager Ryan Ballard said. “Stay in the air conditioning when you can. If you do come to the pool, we have a lot of shaded areas that you can relax under. Make sure to listen to the life guards. We want you to have fun but we also want you to be safe.”

Ballard said the staff has been getting extra training to prepare for large crowds and the hot weather.

The Scott County Pool also opens this weekend