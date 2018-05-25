× Threat to Geneseo High School graduation prompts extra security

GENESEO, Illinois – Extra security precautions will be in place at Geneseo High School’s graduation after a threat of violence was reported to the school district on May 18th, according to Geneseo Police.

Police say that although the investigation is still ongoing, they were able to determine that the threat was “fabricated by a student.”

A press release from the Geneseo Police Department on May 25 said that the high school administration is working with the police department to ensure extra security at the graduation ceremony by increasing police visibility “prior to, throughout, and after the ceremony.”

Graduation takes place this Sunday, May 27th at 2 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Geneseo Police Department at (309)- 944-5141 as the investigation continues.