No doubt! A scorcher this Memorial Day weekend

The added humidity in the air has pop a few showers and thunderstorms across the area as temperatures climbed well into the 80s. May see another passing shower or storm later tonight, but after that, its all about the heat and humidity.

Look for highs for the Memorial Day weekend in the 88-93 degree range with peak heat index values up near 100 Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This is the first long stretch of these high temperatures, so can’t stress enough for you to hydrate during times of long exposure to the heat and humidity.

Better coverage of showers and storms will become more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as the hot pattern breaks down just a little bit.

Have a safe weekend!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

