Golf Deals: An island green and a Nicklaus-designed course await at Fyre Lake

SHERRARD, Illinois -- It's only 10 minutes south of the Quad Cities, but golf a round at Fyre Lake Golf Club outside Sherrard and you might feel like you are playing a super exclusive championship course somewhere out east.

With the only true island green of any public course in the surrounding area, this Nicklaus-designed layout is challenging, but without punishing golfers who aren't long-ball hitters, said course golf and grounds director WIlliam Starcevich.

"At 6,500 yards and par 70, you might think you can overpower it, but you can't," he said. "It's about position golf."

The course's signature hole is #13, a 350-yard par 4 with the aforementioned island green, affectionately known as "Treasure Island."

