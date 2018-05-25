East Moline police remember fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois—The East Moline Police Department honored one of its own Friday nearly 50 years later.

On this day in 1969, Officer Richard Morton was called to an East Moline neighborhood. He was confronted by a man shooting a BB gun at children. The man pulled out a revolver, shot and killed Officer Morton.

At a memorial service in Morton’s honor, Capt. Thomas Reagan said police have a dangerous job and it’s important to remember those who have lost their lives.

“We have thousands and thousands of service personnel who are also killed for our country,” he said. “So, it’s important on Memorial Day that we memorialize those who have gone before us.”

So far this year, 60 men and women have been killed in the line of duty nationwide.