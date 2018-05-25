× Decomposed body discovered in Mississippi River at Keokuk

KEOKUK, Iowa — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River near Keokuk on Thursday, according to a report in the Burlington Hawkeye newspaper.

A boater discovered the remains near the Keokuk Yacht Club, which lies a mile upriver from Lock and Dam 19.

According to authorities, the body was so badly decomposed not even a gender could be identified, much less the person’s identity. There were no initial indications whether foul play was a factor, and no known missing persons cases locally to provide a possible explanation.