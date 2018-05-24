Quad Cities Memorial Day Weekend Events 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES - It is the unofficial start to summer, and for many a three-day weekend. So, with that being said, here is a list of Memorial Day Weekend events.

Backwater Gamblers: The Backwater Gamblers have their first waterski show on Sunday, May 27 at 6:30p.m. and will preform on Monday May 28 as well. The cost to attend is free!

Bowes In Home Care: This Rock Falls company is hosting a FREE cookout on May 25 from 11-2 for all local veterans to honor them for memorial day.

Breakfast for Veterans at Pleasant View Elementary: On Friday , May 25, Pleasant View Elementary 5th Graders will be hosting a Veteran’s Breakfast and Flag ceremony in honor of Memorial Day. Then on Monday, May 28, a special Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Bridgeview Elementary School in LeClaire at 11:00 a.m. This event is presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Buffalo Bill Post #347, and will also feature the Pleasant Valley Concert Band along with several special guest speakers, including Colonel Stacy S. Townsend, US Army RIA.

Channel Cat Water Taxi: Friday will be the start of the season for the Channel Cat. The taxi will take you to different landings in Moline, Bettendorf, and Davenport. The Channel Cat will remain open through Labor Day.

The Quad Cities River Bandits: Is it time to visit Modern Woodmen Park in downtown Davenport? The River Bandits will be in town this weekend and there are promotions during EVERY game!

Twilight Riverboat: LeClaire is home to a 1 and a half hour sightseeing cruise May 26-28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children. They can be purchased online or onsite the day of the cruise.

Quad Cities Kwik Star Criterium: It is the Quad Cities Criterium is the 2nd longest continuously running bicycle race in the U.S. On Monday, May 28, more than 400 cyclists from all over the countries will start and finish the Kwik Star Criterium in the heart of the Village of East Davenport. The course starts on 11th Street, continues into the hills of the McClellan Heights neighborhood, then back down 12th Street, and back to the start/finish for a total course distance of ¾’s of a mile!