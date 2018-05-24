× One man arrested, another suspect wanted after East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting that happened after an argument broke out at a gas station.

Police say they were called to Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22 after reports of gunfire.

The victim, a 27-year old East Moline man was at the Shell Express gas station on Kennedy Drive getting gas when he was approached by two people in a black Pontiac Grand Am, according to the East Moline Police Department.

Police say an argument broke out and both vehicles left the gas station. That is when the people in the black Pontiac Grand Am began shooting at the victim near the intersection of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive.

A press release said that the victim was struck by a bullet and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later located the suspect vehicle on 53rd Street in Moline. Justin Andrews, 18, of Moline was arrested and the passenger Samuel Daxon, 20, of Davenport was not located.

Police have issued a warrant for Daxon’s arrest and Andrews is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Both are charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The case is still under investigation.

People say If you have any information about this incident, or the whereabouts of fugitive Samuel Daxon, you can call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

They say if your information leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward.