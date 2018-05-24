Milan storage unit destroyed by fire Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- Thick black plumes of smoke could still be seen for miles in the Quad City around around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24th, nearly an hour after a fire was first reported at the Oak Grove Storage Unit in Milan.

The storage unit is located behind the Two Sisters Restaurant in a residential neighborhood off of IL-Rte. 67, but the fire had not spread to any other buildings.

Responding crews could be heard calling out for more water, according to WQAD reporters on the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.