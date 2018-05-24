Hundreds volunteer to place flags on fallen service members buried at Rock Island National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of volunteers helped place flags on the graves of service members in preparation for Memorial Day.

Community members gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery to place almost 30 thousand flags. Some of the tombstones are over 155 years old that carry a lot of history said Sue Nan Jehlen, Director of the Rock Island National Cemetery.

While volunteers placed the flags they got a chance to read each name on the tombstone and learn more about past service members.

"It's important for the legacy of our children that they understand that freedom was fought for...from the civil war all the way through our current conflicts, they can learn history here and keep those stories alive," said Nan

The Rock Island National Cemetery will hold it's memorial day service on Monday starting at 10:45 a.m.

Volunteers will be needed the following day to help remove the flags.