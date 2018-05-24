× Davenport Police and Fire Departments offer safety tips as Summer gets close

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Davenport Police and Fire Departments are sharing some summer safety tips ahead of the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are a few tips:

Fireworks:

Leave fireworks to the professionals

Only use consumer fireworks on your own private property as perscribed by Davenport City Ordinance.

Take necessary precautions and be prepared in the event of accident or injury.

Water Safety:

Prevent unsupervised access to the water.

Maintain constant supervision.

Know what to do in an emergency. If a child is missing, check the water first. (seconds count!)

Wear a life jacket in the water. Most boating fatalities are the result of drowning.

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

Heat Safety:

Heat is one of the leading causes of non-crash fatalities among children.

It can happen to anyone.

Even on a “cool” cloudy days, a vehicle can reach over 100 degrees.

Always check the back seat, check the backseat to make sure everyone is out of the car.

Keep something important (something that you need) in the backseat.

Lock doors to prevent kids from getting in the car without you knowing.

Place keys and fobs in a secure place away from children.

If you see a child alone in a car offer help.

Pets are also at high risk of heat stroke if left alone in a car.

General Safety:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Always call 911 in an emergency.

Keep your residence locked, even when you are home.

Never leave your keys in the car, even if you will only be “gone for a second.”

When fire alarms are activated, get out.

The overall goal is to keep everybody safe this summer.

“Just be careful. I mean think about things that can happen, and the possibilities that are out there. Sometimes we get caught up in everything that we are doing and it’s all great, we want to have a good time, but just keep that safety in mind as well.” said Mark Berger at the Davenport Police Department.

Davenport Fire Department will also offer FREE car seat inspections this Saturday afternoon.