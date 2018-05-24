× Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 cash reward for information on wanted Rock Island man

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and the Davenport Police Department are asking for the public’s help with capturing a man wanted for escape and robbery.

A $1,000 cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest Arthur K. Lobley, of Rock Island.

Lobley is wanted for escape and 2nd degree robbery out of Davenport, according to Police.

Police ask that anybody with information regarding Lobley’s whereabouts contact Davenport Police or the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities (where you can remain anonymous.)