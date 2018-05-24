× Body of missing man recovered from Mississippi River identified

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police Thursday confirmed that a body recovered from the Mississippi River near the Credit Island causeway on Wednesday, May 23 is that of a man who was reported missing near the Lake Davenport sailing club last weekend.

The man has been identified as Timothy Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf. Foul play is not expected, police added.

A river search was began last Saturday morning after Maxwell was reported missing. However, despite assistance from multiple area fire departments and the Big River rescue diving team, the subject was not found.