Bathe in the A/C… Steamy temperatures on track this Memorial Day weekend

Today has certainly been a preview of what we’re anticipating for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as daytime highs are climbing near 90 degrees. No doubt, it will be a steamy one too, as highs will average around 90 degrees with heat indices around the mid 90s. Overnight lows with only drop in the 60s. With plenty of long lasting time in the great outdoors its vital that you hydrate and take plenty of breaks from the sun. Don’t forget your pets either.

Nature’s relief will briefly come with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms later Friday into Friday night. That’s the only real chance of wet weather I see until later next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

