× Turning up the heat and humidity in the coming days… Storm chances look slim

We definitely felt a bit of the summer-like air as temperatures have made their way around 80 or better this afternoon. Tonight will be a milder too, with lows only dropping in the lower 60s.

The summer air will be in full swing Thursday and continue right through the Memorial Day weekend as daytime highs soar in the upper 80s to even around 90 degrees. Added humidity will also be in place which will not only make it feel like its in the 90s but could help trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm. But the word ‘isolated’ may be pushing it a bit as well as not only will the air be warm at the surface but aloft as well. Right now, the only real chance I see some halfway decent coverage is still expected Friday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

