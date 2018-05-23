Three women accuse Iowa Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate of sexual misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - With two weeks until the Iowa Primary Election, three women have accused Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Nate Boulton, of Sexual Misconduct.

The Des Moines Register reported on the women's claims on May 23.

One woman said Boulton grabbed her buttocks repeatedly at a Des Moines bar in 2015.

Two other women claimed Boulton rubbed himself against their bodies when he was in law school decades ago.

Boulton's Campaign Released a statement this afternoon.

It read, “I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward,” said Boulton. “Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight. While this is an embarrassing conversation for me to have today, I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion.”

Boulton said he and others have learned from the “Me Too” movement.