Teen charged in murder cover-up appears in adult court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Illinois- A Whiteside County teen accused of trying to cover up the murder of her friend's mother made an appearance in adult court.

Rachel Helm, 16, was in shackles and wore a "Stay Strong" t-shirt. She was transported from a juvenile detention facility in Galesburg to Morrison for a pre-trial hearing, which was continued until next month.

Helm is accused of burning the body of Peggy Schroeder to conceal her murder last year.

Schroeder's 15-year-old daughter Anna is charged with shooting her mother to death, allegedly telling her mom to cover her eyes, and then, shot her in the head.

Helm's case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court earlier this year.

A trial date was set for July 17th.