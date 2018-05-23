Taco Bell serves man who took horse-drawn cart to drive-thru window

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — Not having a motor vehicle wasn’t going to stop this man from getting his Taco Bell.

Video taken by Reagen W. and obtained by KMOV has now gone viral after national media outlets started sharing it.

It shows a man guiding his horse-drawn cart through the Taco Bell drive-thru.

When he pulls up, you can hear the man say, “I need a can of chew and I’m hungry.”

Although Taco Bell doesn’t sell chew, they do dish out the latter and they were willing to serve this hungry man.

There’s no word on if he ordered anything for his horses.