Significant heat and humidity coming for Memorial Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few isolated storms are possible as we go through the day today but storm chances are only around 10-20%. By this afternoon, the atmosphere will be drier so rain chances go down. Temperatures will top out around 83 degrees today with a slight up-tick in humidity levels.

We will have a significant increase in humidity levels by this weekend when a flow will develop right off of the Gulf of Mexico. This humidity will be coupled with signficiant heat. With 90s being a good bet Friday, and into the weekend, heat index values could be in the middle 90s! The heat will be maximized Saturday and Sunday as a warm dome of high pressure builds into the region. This will become more likely if a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico develops.

Bottom line: We are less likely with weekend storm chances, and more likely for significant rises in heat and humidity this weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

A few isolated storms are possible as we go through the day today but storm chances are only around 10-20%. By this afternoon, the atmosphere will be drier so rain chances go down. Temperatures will top out around 83 degrees today with a slight up-tick in humidity levels.

Thursday will be warm and humid with start-up temperatures around 60 and highs in the middle 80s. 90s are a good bet Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as a warm dome of high pressure builds into the region. Less likely are storm chances, more likely are significant rises in heat and humidity. Lower 90s are now on the docket for Saturday and Sunday with upper 80s for Memorial Day itself.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen