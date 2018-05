× LeClaire’s Sneaky Pete’s Woodfire Grille will close after 18 years

LeClaire, Iowa – Another locally iconic restaurant is closing its doors after 18 years in business.

Sneaky Pete’s Woodfire Grille announced on Facebook on May 23.

“Thank you to all of our wonderful customers and employees I’ve met over the years,” the owner wrote on the company’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post also says that Craig Wagner will remodel Sneaky Pete’s. He owns Blue Iguana and Stevenson’s.