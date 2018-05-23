Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alleman Baseball beats West Carroll 15-0 to advance to the Sectional Championship. Pioneers also set a school record for wins with their 30th of the year.

Alleman will face Spring Valley Hall as the Red Devils beat North Boone 12-11.

Orion has their season come to an end after falling to Eureka 4-0.

Moline played rival United Township in the Regional Softball Semifinal. Maroons blank the Panthers 5-0. Moline plays Rock island for the Regional Title.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Soccer pitch in Iowa. Bettendorf rolls past Davenport West 3-0 to advance to the SubState Final. The Bulldogs will play Pleasant Valley who beat Davenport Central 3-2.

Hockey will stay in the Quad Cities as new owners have stepped up to bring a team to the Southern Professional Hockey League. Quad City will be the northern most team in the league.