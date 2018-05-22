× Year’s warmest to be felt later this week

Skies have looked a lot better out there this afternoon as temperatures climbed well into the 70s. Should be another very pleasant night as overnight lows drop around the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll start inching up those temperatures in the days ahead as we slowly bring back some summer-like heat followed by some summer-like humidity. Lower 80s for highs Wednesday will be replaced with mid to upper 80s for not only the rest of the work week but also through the Memorial Day weekend. Even with all this humidity building the next few days there’s no trigger in the atmosphere to set off any widespread showers and thunderstorms. Coverage still appears to be isolated with Friday and Saturday being those days.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

