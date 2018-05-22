Volunteers pushing for new school district say they’re not ready to take in students if Blue Grass school closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Grass, Iowa-- Parents and volunteers from the West Scott School District project says they’ve seen a lot more support to break away from the Davenport Community School District.

“The number of signatures has likely doubled in the last 24 hours as a result of the meeting and the new option on the table,” says West Scott School District project volunteer, Miles Musick.

During Monday night’s board meeting, Davenport school board members agreed that Superintendent Art Tate’s 20/20 plan should not include closing North, West or Central high schools.

Davenport School Board rejects proposal to close a high school, looks to rural schools instead.

Instead they are looking to consolidate Walcott, Blue Grass and Buffalo elementary schools.

“We have three buildings that are barely at 50 percent compacity. I propose we close Blue Grass Elementary,” says board member Julie DeSalvo

The move could also give supporters of the West Scott School District a way out, because a school closure could mean a new building up for sale in that area for the group to buy.

A step, supporters say they are not ready for yet, because the project is still in the early stages.

“We have to purchase building and property and the busing system and school athletics. There would be a lot to do and I just can’t say it would happen in the next couple years,” says Kim Varner, West Scott School District project volunteer.

The group has about 500 signatures. The next step is to take It to the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for guidance on what their next step should be.