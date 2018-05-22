Trucks from I-80 Equipment sold at auction in Colona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA, Illinois -- Hundreds of bucket trucks were up for auction after the company that owned them declared bankruptcy.

I-80 Equipment was in the business of refurbishing bucket trucks and selling them nationwide. Those trucks were sold at auction Tuesday, May 22 to hundreds of bidders.

The auction comes months after a fire at the facility. And that fire was two months after owner Erik Jones filed for bankruptcy.

All the equipment up for auction was sold. It's up to the courts to decide what to do with the money earned from the bidding.