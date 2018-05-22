Salvation Army switches gears on tackling homelessness in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Salvation Army in the Quad Cities is changing its approach to helping homeless families by intervening earlier and trying to get them into permanent housing more quickly.

Salvation Army Quad Cities coordinator Major Scott Shelbourn tells the Quad-City Timesthat families may be housed on an emergency basis at an extended-stay motel before moving to an apartment instead of staying at the organization's Family Service Center.

The Salvation Army will stop accepting families into the center by July. Families currently living there will be moved to permanent housing in August. Shelbourn says there are about 30 families living in the building.

The organization hopes to have its new approach in place by October with plans to sell the Family Service Center building and relocate to a smaller facility.