Ready for changes? Foggy, then sunny, then hot

We will have patchy dense fog through 10am today before skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees again today with tolerable levels of humidity. Winds will be fairly light today into tonight which could allow more fog to form.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Temps could near the 90 degree mark by Friday and Saturday. However, we could have some cooling rains and thunderstorms. There may even be some prospects for severe weather Friday-Sunday. But it appears all of this will be out of our system by Memorial Day.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen