× Gun stolen from police found in search of alleged Moline drug house

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after police followed up on numerous tips about possible illegal activity at his residence in the 200 block of 45th St.

Moline’s Community Policing Unit and Crisis Containment Unit together executed a search warrant and discovered several firearms, cannabis and controlled substances.

One of the firearms, a Sig Sauer 9MM pistol, had been reported stolen out of Bettendorf Police Department.

24-year-old Donavan J. Johnson has been charged with four counts of Armed Violence, one count of Possession of Stolen Firearm, one count of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 cash only bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any information regarding drug or firearm related crimes is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.